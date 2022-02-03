Nico Bado Impresses At JDC Q School

Written on 03 February 2022 .

This year Nico Bado recently attended the JDC Q-School

A statement from Gib Darts Association follows below:

Late last year Nico became the first player on the rock to earn a Winmau sponsorship.

This year Nico is continuing to blaze the trail by being the first to attend the JDC Q-School. At this event 49 of the worlds best aspiring darts players battle it out to earn 1 of 8 elusive places on the JDC advanced tour. ￼

On the first day of the two day event Nico did not take long to find his form being able to achieve a last 16 finish. On day 2, Nico set out to build on Day 1’s already exceptional performances. Throughout the day he had the chance to play in live-streamed matches. Whilst playing on the live-streamed boards Nico found his next gear elevating his average and hitting two 180’s en route to a quarter final finish. Nico managed an impressive 6th place finish in the order of merit for day 2, unfortunately, falling just 6 legs short of realising his goal of acquiring a tour card.

Nico performed to a high standard for the entire event and managed an excellent 8th place finish on the overall order of merit.

Nico would like to give special thanks to his friend and teammate Kayden Smith and his friend Joshua Powell with whom he had a great time this week. He would also like to thank the JDC and the Coventry Darts Academy for being so welcoming and for the outstanding facilities offered.

This is only the beginning for 12 year old Nico as he is looking to build on the, no doubt invaluable experience he gained on his pioneering venture.

A chance to do just this will be on the upcoming JDC foundation tour, in which he will be competing to earn his share of the £5000 prize pool and to earn his 2023 JDC Advanced Tour Card.

The tour dates are as follows: Feb 25th-26th, April 2nd-3rd, May 21st-23rd. The tour will be streamed live for all to view on YouTube.