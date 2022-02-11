Lee Prickman And Francis Becerra Receive Wild Card Places At BetVictor Gibraltar Open

Written on 11 February 2022 .

Lee Prickman and Francis Becerra have been handed wild card places at the BetVictor Gibraltar Open in March 2022.

A statement from Gibraltar Billiards and Snooker Association follows below:

The two wild cards, nominated by the Gibraltar Billiards and Snooker Association, will be in the field for the world ranking event which runs from March 24 to 26 at the Europa Sports Complex.

Tickets on sale now at www.buytickets.gi and it’s a fantastic opportunity to see many of the world’s most decorated players. The full line up will be announced in March.

The tournament has been running since 2015, when it was won by Hong Kong’s Marco Fu. Shaun Murphy, Ryan Day and Stuart Bingham lifted the trophy in the following three years, then in 2020 and 2021 the event was dominated by Judd Trump.

A spokesman for WST said: “We are thrilled to be heading back to Gibraltar, one of our favourite locations on the global circuit. After missing out on the trip last year it will be exciting to return, especially for the players who love the atmosphere and beaches of Gibraltar as well as the superb snooker venue.

“And for the fans it’s an incredible opportunity to see a wide range of the best cue kings on the planet. The full line up of players will be announced in due course.”

The Ministry of Sport is thrilled to host this event once again and promises to deliver a spectacular show for the spectators of this great sport.

This year’s tournament is the eighth and final event in the BetVictor Snooker Series which has been running throughout the 2021/22 season. The player who tops the unique ranking list for those eight events will earn a massive £150,000 bonus.