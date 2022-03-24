Nico Bado Wins Gibraltar Youth Open 2022

Nico Bado has won the Gibraltar Youth Open.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Nico puts his name along side the likes of Jeremy Cruz, Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt, becoming the fourth Gibraltarian to win this event at a youth level. The 12 year old performed fantastically all daylong, hitting high scores and leaving no stone unturned when it came down to the finishing.



12 year old Nico Bado proved that he has the tools necessary to achieve at an international level just as well as locally.



We would also like to congratulate Casey dyer for making this years final. Casey performed great all day long, edging out some important wins on the way, however Nico proved too strong in the final with the result being a 4-0 win for Nico!



The GDA youth committee would like to thank all participants, local and abroad, for once again making this tournament possible.