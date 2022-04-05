GFA Technical Director Steps Down

The GFA have announced that Desi Curry will step down from his role as the Gibraltar FA’s Technical Director by mutual consent on 30th April 2022.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

Mr Curry has decided that now is a good time to move on and allow the Gibraltar FA to pursue the development of Youth and Grassroots football, an area which has been at the heart of his role for the past few years, under the stewardship of Jansen Moreno and Scott Wiseman who have both been recently appointed to the roles of Youth Development Manager and of Youth Development Officer respectively.

Mr Curry has been in his role since 2017, during which time he has been dedicated to a number of key initiatives introducing and developing Elite Player pathways, Women’s football strategies, Grassroots programmes, Coach Education and strategic football development.

Over the last five years, Mr Curry has influenced and has been responsible for the continuing development of Gibraltar football, shepherding the introduction of various projects. Mr Curry said: “it is with mixed emotions that I leave Gibraltar. Over the last 5 years I have made the ‘Rock’ my home and made many lifelong friendships in and beyond football. When I first arrived in our Irish Town offices, I remember stating at my first press conference that ‘it was an honour and a privilege to be appointed the first Technical Director in Gibraltar, with responsibility for the development of football at all levels.’ That mantra has shaped the way I’ve approached my work and hopefully all within the football community have appreciated my honesty and integrity, while delivering on my commitment to the job. It has been a truly humbling experience and one that I will be forever grateful.

I would like to wish all within the football family every success in the future.

To my colleagues in the Gibraltar FA, I take this opportunity to thank them for their support and friendship, and wish them good health and every success as the Association continues to grow from strength to strength.”



The Gibraltar FA thanks Mr Curry for the skill, knowledge and commitment he has shown in his role during his years of dedication to Gibraltar football as Technical Director and wish him all the best for the future.