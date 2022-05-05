Justin Hewitt And Craig Galliano To Represent Gibraltar At World Cup Of Darts

Following six qualifiers, Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano will be representing Gibraltar at the World Cup of Darts.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

After 6 World Cup of darts qualifiers it will be Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano who will represent Gibraltar at the World Cup of darts to be played in Frankfurt - Germany from the 16th to the 19th of June live on sky sports .

Justin had already gained the 1st spot winning 4 out of the 6 events played .

Craig gained the 2nd and final spot by winning the 6th and last event last night . I am sure that they will both make Gibraltar proud once again . Below are the top 12 positions of the qualifiers.

1st justin Hewitt 100 points

2nd Craig Galliano 62 points

3rd Dyson parody 60 points

Joined 4th Dylan Duo 34 points

Joined 4th Daryl Vassallo 34 points

Joined 6th Juan Carlos Muñoz 32 points

Joined 6th Dayle Ramírez 32 points .

Joined 8th Dylan duo jnr 28 points

Joined 8th Joseph ward 28 points .

10th Sean Negrette 26 points

11th Alan Kimberly 22 points

12th Tich Olivero 20 points .