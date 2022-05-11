Government Congratulates Sebastian Desoisa On His Selection For England Under 16 Team To Play Spain

Written on 11 May 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar has sent its warmest congratulations to Gibraltarian golfer Sebastian Desoisa on being selected for the England under 16 Golf Team to play Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Although Sebie had already been included in the England team that played Wales last September, this time, only four players form the national side, as opposed to the previous occasion, when sixteen players took part.

England will play Spain in Madrid on the 20th to 21st of this month. Sebie is competing against players he knows very well since he normally plays and trains in Andalucía.

The Government is sure his fellow Gibraltarians will be wishing him the best of luck as he continues to progress in his golfing career.

Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo, QC MP, said: “We have been following Sebie’s impressive progress in his chosen sport of golf for some time now. He is continuously attaining higher standards through much dedication and hard work. Being chosen to play for England is one more step in the right direction. We wish him all the best as he climbs higher and higher.”

Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares MP, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Sebie as he prepares for yet another milestone in his golfing career. We are sure he will do us all proud as he steps once again into the international arena.”





