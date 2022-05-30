Gibraltar Hosts Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Today the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has arrived in Gibraltar. This is the sixty-fourth destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting.

Arriving from Canada, the Baton officially touched down at Gibraltar International Airport on Sunday evening for its short stay which begins on Monday evening.

The Queen’s Baton, which carries a message from Her Majesty the Queen, arrived in Gibraltar as part of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in England from 28 July until 8 August 2022.

The Queen’s Baton is in Gibraltar for two days and during it’s time here, it will be carried by Baton Bearers from all corners of Gibraltar and will visit a host of venues and experience what the Rock has to offer.

Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association General Secretary Joe Schembri said: “It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in Gibraltar today. Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here.”

The Queen’s Baton will be carried by people from all walks of life, all who have a story to tell, whether it be sporting or otherwise.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will visit:

The coastline of Gibraltar on Tuesday morning, relay from St Bernard’s Hospital to inside The Rock on Tuesday afternoon, parade down Main Street on Wednesday from noon and visit the Upper Rock sights on Wednesday afternoon. Both H.E. The Governor and his Worship The Mayor will host receptions whilst the Baton is on The Rock.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when Her Majesty The Queen placed her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist and Team England athlete Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Baton Bearers to carry the Baton through the Commonwealth.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay is an epic journey covering the entirety of the Commonwealth as it will travel to all 72 nations and territories, covering 140,000 kilometres. For 269 days, the Baton will travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean, and the Americas, before it embarks on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022. This is a traditional and fundamental part of the Games and the Opening Ceremony, as the final Baton Bearer will pass the Baton back to The Queen. The Queen’s message to the Commonwealth will then be removed from the Baton and read aloud, marking the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Tuesday 31st May

POINTS & BEARERS



Morning

8:30 1. EASTERN BEACH - OPEN WATER SWIMMERS

9:00 2. CATALAN BAY - ROWING

9:30 3. SANDY BAY - ZIP LINE & PADDLE BOARDERS

10:00 4. GORAM’S CAVE – CANOE/KAYAK

10:30 5. GORAM’S CAVE - HERITAGE

11:00 6. EUROPA POINT - BOAT SQUADRON

11:30 7. ROSIA BAY - FREE DIVING

12:00 8. SOUTH MOLE – HM CUSTOMS

12:30 9. HARBOUR – ROWING CALPE

13:00 10. GASA BASIN - SWIMMERS



Afternoon

15:00 11. & 12 GHA HOSPITAL & PARAMEDICS

15:30 13. GREAT NORTH ROAD MOD

(Timings are approximate)

Wednesday 1st June

POINTS & BEARERS



Morning

12:00 CASEMATES TO THE CONVENT/NO.6

SCHOOLS & OTHERS

Afternoon

15:00 RAGGED STAFF

15:30 START UPPER ROCK TO MOORISH CASTLE VIA CABLE CAR STATION

ATHLETES & OTHERS







