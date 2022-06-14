Charlie Lavarello wins the Jubilee Series

Written on 14 June 2022 .

The Jubilee Series came to a finale last Thursday with Charlie Lavarello, Charlie Stagnetto and Pablo Villar all ending up on 6 points after the 4th and final race.

A statement follows below:

As per the rules, it was determined that the last race of the series was the deciding factor and so, as a result of his win in 4th race of the Jubilee Series, Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis was announced as the winner with Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn taking the runners up.

Below are the results of the last 3 races:

Jubilee 2

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn (Crew Phil Moyes & Dorian Stoodley) Pablo Villar in Emendek Hamish Risso in Fencer

Jubilee 3

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong & Dhiraj Nagrani) Pablo Villar in Emendek Louis W. Triay in Viking

Jubilee 3

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong & Dhiraj Nagrani) Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn Pablo Villar in Emendek

The sailing continues this coming Saturday with the first 2 races of the Brinton Series.