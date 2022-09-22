Gibraltar To Attend World Darts Federation Europe Cup

Gibraltar Darts Association's Dyson Parody, Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano and Juan Carlos Muñoz have qualified to Represent Gibraltar at the World Darts Federation Europe Cup.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

They will play in the singles, doubles and team events. The 4 day event will take place in Gandía - Spain, starting nest week the 28th of September.

Then on the 2nd of October they will all play in the Spanish darts open played at the same venue.

Team Manager Nicholas Cumbo and GDA president Dylan Duo will be travelling with them together with supporters Albert Hewitt and Tish Olivero .

The Gibraltar Darts Association Committee would like to wish them all the best of luck