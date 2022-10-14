PDC Gibraltar Host Nation Qualifiers
Today Gibraltar is hosting the Professional Darts Corporation's Nation Qualifiers as from 1pm in the Victoria Stadium.
A statement from the Gibraltar Darts Association follows below:
They will play live on the PDC stage today in the Victoria Stadium as from 1pm against top professional darts players .
1- Sean Negrette
2- Manolo Vilerio
3- Dylan Duo Jnr - becomes youngest ever to qualify from Gib.
4- Dyson Parody
5- Craig Galliano
6- Justin
The Gibraltar darts association committee would like to wish them all the best of luck .