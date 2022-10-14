Minister Congratulates Gibraltar Taekwondo

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, says he is “delighted” at the Gibraltar Taekwondo Association’s first medals at the British Nationals.

Brandon Avellano and Deona Chan two of Gibraltar’s senior students participated in the 2022 British Taekwondo Sparring Championships held in Sheffield in September. The event received almost 1,000 players.

Brandon won Bronze in the +80kgs Veterans Male “Black Belt” category whilst Deona competed in the -67kgs Veterans Female “Black Belt” category, winning Silver

Minister for Sport,the Hon Steven Linares, said:“Itis fantastic to see the countless years oftraining and effort of all involved with Gibraltar Taekwondo finally reap their just rewards. My most heartfelt congratulations to Brandon and Deona and all the local Taekwondo fraternity”





