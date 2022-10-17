Calpe City FC Travel To Barcelona Next Sunday

Written on 17 October 2022 .

Calpe City FC will be taking part in a youth football programme from 23rd to 26th October 2022 at FC Barcelona. The programme forms part of Calpe City FC’s youth development strategy in ensuring that young people and players are exposed to the highest standards of the game.

A statement from Calpe City follows below:

As part of the programme, the Club have been invited to watch FC Barcelona v At. Bilbao on Sunday 23rd October and will be taken on a tour of the Nou Camps Museum and Pitch facilities on Tuesday 25th October. Also, as part of the programme, on Monday 24th October, they will be given a training session with Barcelona coaches and playing friendlies versus CF Singuerlin in the evening.

The icing on the cake for these nineteen youngsters will be playing friendlies on Tuesday 25th October versus FC Barcelona youth teams. The matches will be held at the CIUTAT ESPORTIVA JOAN GAMPER as follows:

Calpe City 2011 v FC Barcelona Alevin 2012

Calpe City 2012 v FC Barcelona Benjamin 2013

Club President Seamus Byrne said: ‘It is essential that we expose our young players to this level of football and to provide them with platforms that will allow them to improve as individuals. We believe that these educational and development opportunities are essential to allow young people to focus on a football career. A career does not necessarily mean becoming a professional football player, it can also mean a coach, physiotherapist, nutritionist, administrator, amongst other footballing paths. I take this opportunity to thank GibPro as well as FC Barcelona who have been instrumental in making this youth player development programme a reality for our teams and Club. I also take this opportunity to thank the Gibraltar Football Association for their support.’





