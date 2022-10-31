Dyson Parody Claims 1st Ranking Of The Season

Dyson Parody claims the 1st ranking of the season with a 6-4 win over Justin Hewitt in the final.
 
A statement from the GDA follows below:
 
It was a brilliant final with both players averaging nearly 90 , which is world class.
 
Results as from last 16  
 
Dyson Parody  4 Nicky Fortunato 0 
 
Justin Broton 4 Joseph Ward  1 
 
Carlos Muñoz 4 Daryl Vassallo 1 
 
Nico Bado 4 Kiki De Lo Santos 0 
 
Justin Hewitt 4 Dylan Duo Jnr  0 
 
Sean Negrette  4 Roy Asquez  2 
 
Craig Galliano 4 Dylan Duo Snr  2 
 
Jarvis Bautista 4 Ibon 1 
 
Quarter Finals 
 
Dyson Parody  4 Justin Broton 2 
 
Nico Bado 4 Carlos Muñoz 1 
 
Justin Hewitt 4 Sean Negrette  2 
 
Craig Galliano 4 Jarvis Bautista 0 
 
Semi Final  
Dyson Parody 5 Nico Bado  3 
 
Justin  Hewitt 5 Craig Galliano 0 
 
Final 
 
Dyson Parody  6 Justin  Hewitt 4
 
 
