Dyson Parody Claims 1st Ranking Of The Season

Written on 31 October 2022 .

Dyson Parody claims the 1st ranking of the season with a 6-4 win over Justin Hewitt in the final.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

It was a brilliant final with both players averaging nearly 90 , which is world class.

Results as from last 16

Dyson Parody 4 Nicky Fortunato 0

Justin Broton 4 Joseph Ward 1

Carlos Muñoz 4 Daryl Vassallo 1

Nico Bado 4 Kiki De Lo Santos 0

Justin Hewitt 4 Dylan Duo Jnr 0

Sean Negrette 4 Roy Asquez 2

Craig Galliano 4 Dylan Duo Snr 2

Jarvis Bautista 4 Ibon 1

Quarter Finals

Dyson Parody 4 Justin Broton 2

Nico Bado 4 Carlos Muñoz 1

Justin Hewitt 4 Sean Negrette 2

Craig Galliano 4 Jarvis Bautista 0

Semi Final

Dyson Parody 5 Nico Bado 3

Justin Hewitt 5 Craig Galliano 0

Final

Dyson Parody 6 Justin Hewitt 4