Dyson Parody Claims 1st Ranking Of The Season
Dyson Parody claims the 1st ranking of the season with a 6-4 win over Justin Hewitt in the final.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
It was a brilliant final with both players averaging nearly 90 , which is world class.
Results as from last 16
Dyson Parody 4 Nicky Fortunato 0
Justin Broton 4 Joseph Ward 1
Carlos Muñoz 4 Daryl Vassallo 1
Nico Bado 4 Kiki De Lo Santos 0
Justin Hewitt 4 Dylan Duo Jnr 0
Sean Negrette 4 Roy Asquez 2
Craig Galliano 4 Dylan Duo Snr 2
Jarvis Bautista 4 Ibon 1
Quarter Finals
Dyson Parody 4 Justin Broton 2
Nico Bado 4 Carlos Muñoz 1
Justin Hewitt 4 Sean Negrette 2
Craig Galliano 4 Jarvis Bautista 0
Semi Final
Dyson Parody 5 Nico Bado 3
Justin Hewitt 5 Craig Galliano 0
Final
Dyson Parody 6 Justin Hewitt 4