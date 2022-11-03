GFA To Offer HeroPRO Online Nutritional Platform To Members

The Gibraltar FA has been working with online nutritional software platform heroPRO in the past year, as part of the services offered to its member clubs, players, coaches and technical staff.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

heroPRO is an online portal that provides access to nutritional advice, meal plans, easy recipes, shopping lists and video tutorials on how to prepare individual meals and can be used by footballers of all ages and abilities.

The portal, which was rolled out earlier on this year, is available free of charge to all of Gibraltar’s Clubs and players, with all subscription costs borne by the Association. It builds upon the work that the Gibraltar FA’s Performance Department have already being undertaking with all of Gibraltar’s National Squads, Gibraltar’s Club’s coaching and technical staff.

As well as allowing elite players to prepare their competition specific meal plans and dietary routines, the portal is an excellent tool for parents and guardians to prepare easy nutritious meals and to educate their young aspiring footballers into eating healthily.

The Gibraltar FA’s Head of Elite Player Performance, Iain Latin is delighted at the rollout of the heroPRO portal and its success commenting:

“The heroPRO platform is an online nutritional resource that shows how simple and easy it can be to prepare and cook healthy means and individual meal plans. At all levels of modern sport, nutrition plays a huge part in a player’s ultimate performance and we felt there was a significant gap domestically in providing a service such as this to our players. As a result, we are delighted to be able to facilitate and introduce this new platform which allows everyone involved in local football from players to coaches to parents to not only think about what they are eating but see how simple it can be to prepare and eat all types healthily.”

More information on heroPRO’s product and services can be found on their

website: https://www.heroprosport.com