Minister for Sports Sends Best Wishes to the JDC Competitors

Written on 21 November 2022 .

The Junior Darts Corporation’s (JDC), Junior World Darts Championships will officially open tomorrow at the Europa Sports Complex.

On the eve of the event, the Minister for Sports, Steven Linares said: “It is a great pleasure for me as the Minister for Sports to have the JDC and this world class event, the Junior World Darts Championship, back on the rock yet again. I would like to personally welcome all the international competitors, their families and officials to Gibraltar and wish our local darts team the best of luck in the competition”.



