Gibraltar Boxers Impress In San Roque

Written on 03 April 2023 .

Local boxers took part in an event in San Roque this weekend. Tyrone Buttigieg, making his professional debut, beat his opponent over four rounds with a score in his favour of 40-36. The Montegriffo brothers Kriss and Evan also participated and won their respective bouts.

Wayne Freeth did very well on his amateur debut but lost on a controversial decision.

A report from the event states that: “Most people thought the decision was unfair.”

The event was at the Casino Admiral in San Roque, and was sold out.

The atmosphere has been described as “magical” by those who attended with plenty of Gibraltarians traveling to San Roque to support the boxers.