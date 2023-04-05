Junior Volleyball Squad On Their Way To Andorra, Footballers Away In North Macedonia

The U20 Men’s Volleyball squad is en route to Andorra where they will be competing in a Small Countries Association (SCA) tournament. Asides from the hosts they will face opposition from Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

A statement from the Government follows below:

TheMinister for Sport,theHon Steven Linares has praised the hardwork of the GibraltarVolleyball Association’s committee adding that: “The fact that the GVA is now in a position to send an under 20 squad to an SCAtournamentis a testament to their hard work and dedication. The fruits of their development programme are plain to see and the GVA now finds itself in a very healthy position in both the junior and senior sections. All the best to the team for a tournament that can only bring positive learning outcomes.

“In addition,to junior volleyball players the Gibraltar FootballAssociation Under 19s women squad is in North Macedonia where they start their campaign in their UEFAEuropean Women’s Under 19 Championship campaign.

“All the best also to our young female footballers as they pit their wits against tough opposition in Israel Today and North Macedonia and Georgia over the course of the next week or so. It is a source of great pride to see another group of young people representing our country in top level competition. As always I am certain that members of the GVA and GFA will make us proud.”





