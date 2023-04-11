Calpe City FC At Boni Cup Algarve

Written on 11 April 2023 .

Calpe City FC have participated at an international tournament Boni Cup Algarve in Portugal, held on the 1st and 2nd April 2023.

A statement from Calpe City FC follows below:

As part of Calpe City’s voluntary work and youth development policy, all its four teams took part. The best result came for the Under 7 team who managed to qualify from the group stages and compete in the semi-finals.

Commenting on the tournament, Club President Seamus Byrne said:

‘We are extremely happy to have been able to participate in these international tournaments. Our participation reflects the hard work behind the scenes by the committee and coaches, and only serves to highlight the force Calpe City is for youth football locally.

I take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, coaches, parents, and players who have supported our trip.’

Tournament results:

Under 7s - Semi Finalists

Calpe City v Lagoa 4-0

Calpe City v Fuenlabrada 7-0

Calpe City v Mexilhoeira 0-3

Calpe City v Europa FC 0-3 (Semi Final)

Winners: Europa FC







Under 9s - Group Stage

Calpe City v Serranillos Madrid 0-1

Calpe City v Albion FC 2-3

Calpe City v Portimonense 2-2

Winners: EDA Almeria







Under 11s - Group Stage

Calpe City v Portimonense 1-0

Calpe City v Albion FC 1-2

Calpe City v Seranillos Madrid 0-7

Winners: Colegio MiraMadrid









Under 12s - Group Stage

Calpe City v Lagoa 0-1

Calpe City v Camino Viejo FC 2-5

Calpe City v Colegio MiraMadrid 0-5

Winners: Colegio MiraMadrid





