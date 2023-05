Minister For Sports Congratulates Gibraltar Darts Players

Written on 05 May 2023 .

The Minister for Sports, Steven Linares, has congratulated Justin Hewitt for his exceptional performance at the recent Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Development Tour Events 6 and 7 obtaining a position in both the quarter finals and the semi-finals respectively.

In addition, the Minister wishes to congratulate the Gibraltar Darts Association and their players who also took part in last weekend’s PDC event.