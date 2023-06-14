Special Olympics Gibraltar Team Arrives In Munich

Written on 14 June 2023 .

Special Olympics Gibraltar team arrived in Munich earlier this week.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

After a long, tiring day on Monday travelling from Gibraltar via London, not helped by a delayed flight, the Special Olympics Gibraltar team arrived in Munich around midnight and we’re glad to settle in to their host town accommodation. They had an early start on Tuesday with training sessions in most of the sports followed by a reception and exchange of gifts with the Mayors of Oberhaching and Taufkirchen, where they were staying.

After lunch the team were treated to a ride in horse and carts through the town of Oberhaching to a reception at Oberhaching town hall. This was followed by a visit to a typical Munich biergarden where the team could relax whilst making cultural bonds with their hosts with good food and drink (non-alcoholic beer only!) and entertainment from a traditional german band and dancers.

Attached, photos of the team from the day.