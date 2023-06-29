Ethaniel Wins Gold At Judo Heavyweight European Masters 2023

  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Ethaniel Jefferies-Mor wins gold medal at European Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Tampere, Finland recently saw an extraordinary display of strength, skill, and determination. Ethaniel Jefferies-Mor, Gibraltar’s top judoka, clinched the gold medal at the prestigious  European Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship. The championship showcased some  of the finest judo talents from across the continent, but Ethaniel's exceptional performance  propelled him to claim the top honour. 

Facing fierce competition from elite athletes, both Polish and Spanish rivals ranking within  the world’s top 10 Heavyweight Masters, Ethaniel exhibited unparalleled technique, tactical  brilliance, and unwavering spirit throughout the tournament. With nerves of steel and an  unshakable resolve, Ethaniel executed stunning throws, precise groundwork, and masterful  technique. Each move displayed his years of dedicated training and experience. 

Ultimately, Ethaniel won the gold medal and cemented his place in European Masters Judo  history. The triumph is evidence of his extraordinary talent, unwavering dedication, and  status as one of Gibraltar's finest athletes. 

When asked about his victory, Ethaniel expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the  support he received from his colleagues, teammates, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and his  training partners back in Gibraltar. He stated, "Winning the gold medal at the European  Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship is a dream come true. I am honoured and  humbled to have had the opportunity to compete against such talented athletes. This victory  is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has supported and believed in me throughout  my journey." 

Ethaniel’s dedication to the sport of Judo is evident in his many accomplishments. He has  been crowned the Inter-Services heavy weight champion and has competed against some of  the best judo athletes in the world. His skill and determination have earned him the  reputation as one of the best judo practitioners in the British Armed Forces. 

In addition to his various accomplishments, Ethaniel has distinguished himself as Gibraltar's  representative in international events and is the only Gibraltarian to ever get a personal  invitation to the European Judo Masters. His triumph in the Island Games was a crucial  turning point in Gibraltar's athletic past, and he represented the territory with talent and zeal. 

Ethaniel now looks ahead to his next endeavour to proudly represent the Regiment, the  Armed Forces, and the people of Gibraltar. 



 

