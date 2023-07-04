Youth Darts Team Heads To Austria

Gibraltar's youth national team will compete in this year's WDF European Cup in Vienna.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

The team comprises Nico Bado, Casey Dyer, Nicky Fortunato, and Dylan Saxby. They will be accompanied by team managers Nicholai Bado, Alex Nuñez, and team delegate and assistant manager Adrian Dyer.

The opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 5th, followed by the singles and doubles tournaments on Thursday and the team event on Friday. Depending on how far the players progress, their achievements will contribute to Team Gibraltar's overall points tally.

We wish our young players, the future of Gibraltar Darts, the best of luck in their endeavour. Remember to enjoy the experience and have fun!