Team Gibraltar Prepares For WDF World Cup of Darts In Denmark

Written on 20 September 2023 .

In the world of darts, where precision meets passion, all eyes are turning to Team Gibraltar as they prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey to the WDF World Cup of Darts in Denmark.

A statement from GDA follows below:

Comprising a talented lineup featuring the seasoned Dyson "Dynamite" Parody, the youthful sensation Nico "Show Stopper" Bado, the prodigious Craig Galliano, and the versatile Justin "The Eagle" Hewitt, Gibraltar's darts enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation and pride as they gear up to represent their nation on the international stage.

Dyson "Dynamite" Parody: Dyson Parody, having finished on top spot on this year’s GDA-WDF ranking locally, Dyson is a household name in Gibraltar's darts scene, is a true crowd-pleaser with his flamboyant style and charismatic presence on the oche. Renowned as "Dynamite," his lightning-fast throws and knack for hitting maximums have garnered a dedicated fan base. Parody's extensive experience on the PDC tour, where he's faced off against the world's best, adds a significant competitive edge to Team Gibraltar. His time on this tour has honed his skills and fortified his mental toughness, making him a linchpin in their pursuit of victory.

Nico "The Show Stopper" Bado: At just 13 years old, Nico Bado is a prodigious talent in his own right. Bado has already made a mark on the darts scene by signing with Winmau Team360 and participating in the JDC Foundation Tour, where he secured a commendable 3rd place finish and earned a tour card for the JDC Advance Tour 2024. His achievement at such a young age underscores his exceptional skill and potential to excel in the world of darts. Bado's youthful exuberance infuses the team with a unique energy and embodies the bright future of darts in Gibraltar.

Craig Galliano: Craig Galliano, this year's National Champion, is a rising star on Gibraltar's darts scene. His remarkable talent and unwavering work ethic have earned him the coveted title of this year's National Champion, a testament to his dedication to the sport. Galliano symbolizes the new generation of darts talent. His impressive run on the PDC World Cup this year & PDC Development Tour, coupled with his national championship victory, highlights his potential to surprise opponents and deliver clutch performances. He is the wildcard who can turn the tide in Gibraltar's Favor when the pressure is at its peak.

Justin "The Eagle" Hewitt: Justin Hewitt, a seasoned campaigner and winner of the GDA PDC ranking, brings a wealth of experience to the team. His impressive career spans not only the main PDC development tour under 24 reaching the semifinals but also at the PDC World Cup early this year, showcasing his versatility and unwavering determination. Known as "The Eagle" for his sharp vision and calculated precision, Hewitt soars high in the world of darts. His remarkable ability to adapt and compete at the highest levels. Justin Hewitt embodies the spirit of a well-rounded darts player, making him an invaluable member of Team Gibraltar as they aim for glory in Denmark.













Team Gibraltar is poised to compete in various events at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark. They will participate in the team event, singles event, and pairs event. The pairs lineup will feature the formidable combinations of Dyson Parody & Nico Bado and Justin Hewitt & Craig Galliano, promising thrilling matches and showcasing the diverse talents of this exceptional team.

The World Cup of Darts, which commences on Tuesday, September 26th, at 1100 hours with the singles event, Wednesday 27th will be the Team event and on Thursday the Pairs. promises to be a showcase of talent and a true test of nerves.

As they step onto the oche in Denmark, the eyes of the darts world will be fixed on this determined team from Gibraltar, with their remarkable accomplishments and experience in international events, Team Gibraltar aspires to etch their names in darts history, wishing them bullseyes, ton-plus checkouts, and, above all, victory in their quest for darts glory.





