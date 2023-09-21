Special Olympics Gibraltar 38th Anniversary National Games 2023 Opening Ceremony And Athletics

Written on 21 September 2023 .

The 38th Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) National Games kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Lathbury Sports Complex when the Chief Minister declared the games open in front of a large crowd of supporters, family members, VIPs and of course the athletes themselves.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

On a very sunny evening possibly the largest ever number of athletes from SOG paraded in after the visiting athletes from the Isle of Man and followed by the volunteers who had offered their services on the night. This was followed by the reading of the Special Olympics oath by athlete Nicholas Payas and the raising of the Special Olympics flag.

The Special Olympics Torch had been lit outside Westside and Bayside schools earlier in the day where Leslie Edmonds Patron of Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Gibraltar handed it to heads of both schools, and the Gibraltar college head, surrounded by students and pupils. It was then taken by runners from LETR around the Rock all day collecting money for SOG before finally parading in with the flame which was then carried by SOG athletes around the stadium to where the Cauldron was lit by athlete Maxi Desoiza. The Chief Minister then gave a welcome address and declared the games open.

In a novel change to previous years there was then a presentation by the Choir and Dance Group from St Martins School. With an impressive performance they finished with a very emotional routine involving their wheelchair users which brought a standing ovation from those present. There then followed the athletics competition with 14 events culminating in the 4 x 100m relay which was won this year by Team Isle of Man.



The Games continued on Thursday with the football competition in the morning at the SOG Sports Complex and the bocce competition at the Bayside Sports complex in the afternoon. All sporting events and ceremonies will be open to the public and family members, and are free of charge, with all warmly encouraged to attend to support the athletes.