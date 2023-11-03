Minister For Sport Sends Best Wishes To Gibraltar Badminton Association

Written on 03 November 2023 .

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, would like to publicly send his best wishes to the Gibraltar Badminton Association’s National squad who are currently competing atthe Small States of Europe Team Championships taking place in Malta over the weekend.

A statement from the Government follow below:

The squad will face hosts Malta, Liechtenstein and Faroe Islands in their respective group.

The Hon Leslie Bruzon said: “I wish the Gibraltar Badminton Association all the best in their upcoming event. They will, once again, undoubtedly be exceptional ambassadors for Gibraltar.”





