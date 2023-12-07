Colin Vaughan Announced As GFA’s New Finance Director

Written on 07 December 2023 .

The Gibraltar Football Association have announced the appointment of Mr. Colin Vaughan as its new Finance Director.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

This appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to enhancing the financial management and strategic planning within the Association.

Mr. Vaughan, with his extensive experience in financial leadership and strategic planning, is poised to bring valuable insights and direction to the Gibraltar FA. His track record of success combined with his reputation and standing both locally and internationally makes him an ideal fit to lead our financial strategies and operations.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Vaughan stated, " I am honoured to have been asked to join the Gibraltar Football Association as its Finance Director. It is an appointment that I have accepted gladly and with much enthusiasm as it is a privilege to be part of an organisation that plays such a key role in the development of football in Gibraltar. I look forward to working closely with the team and contributing to the Association's ambitious plans and success."

General Secretary, Ivan Robba said “We are thrilled to welcome Colin Vaughan in to the Gibraltar FA family. His expertise and leadership in finance are exactly what we need to steer our financial operations towards greater success and sustainability. Colin's vision aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in our continued growth and development”.





