Gibraltar To Host UEFA Women’s U19 Qualifiers In April

Written on 03 January 2024 .

The GFA have announce that UEFA has confirmed that Group B3 in Round 2 of the Women’s U19 Championship Qualifiers will be played in Gibraltar in April 2024.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

All matches will be played at the Victoria Stadium, and the group will see Gibraltar’s U19 Women’s National Team taking on Israel, Kosovo and Luxembourg from the 1st to the 9th April.

The exact match dates and kick off times will be announced shortly, once they are confirmed and ratified by UEFA.

Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba stated:

“It is amazing to be able to kick off 2024 by announcing that we were successful in our proposal to host UEFA’s qualifying group in Round 2 of the Under 19 Women’s European Qualifiers. This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement last month that Gibraltar will host a U16 boys Development tournament in March of this year.

Once again, being in a position like this is down to the hard work that is being done across the whole of the Women’s Football pyramid and we look forward to welcoming the Under 19 Women’s National Teams of Israel, Kosovo and Luxembourg to Gibraltar in April.”





