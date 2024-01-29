New Ownership Takeover Completed At Lions Gibraltar FC

Written on 29 January 2024 .

Lions Gibraltar FC have announced the completion of a new ownership takeover.

A statement from Lions Gibraltar FC follows below:

Mark Palmer is the Owner & Chairman of the club with immediate effect.



Mark has extensive knowledge and experience in the game & has previous club ownership in the English Football League and is currently a Board Member and CEO at National League side Solihull Moors FC.



Mark commented “It really is a proud moment for me and I’m honoured to be the new Owner & Chairman of this great football club.”



I also want to thank Alex Grech, Kadrian Bugeja and Daniel Buhagiar for their sterling work & custodianship of the club.



We are looking to take the club into the next phase of its history and in an exciting journey”.



Alex, Kadrian & Danny are continuing their involvement with the club going forward. Joining Mark on the new look Lions Gibraltar FC board will be Darryl Eales Chairman & Majority Owner of Solihull Moors FC and James Pickering KC, Deputy High Court Judge.

More information in the coming weeks!





