College 501 Champions In GDA Friendship Cup

Written on 19 February 2024 .

Over the weekend College 501 team, consisting of Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette, Dylan Duo Snr, and Brad Bayliss, secured victory in the Gibraltar Darts Association Friendship Cup.

A spokesperson for the GDA said: "In a thrilling final showdown, they outplayed the rising stars of Team College 501 New Generation, showcasing their determination on the dartboard."