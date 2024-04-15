College 501 Win Gibraltar Darts Association League

College 501 has emerged as the champions of the Gibraltar Darts Association League, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

The team, comprised of David Francis team captain, Dylan Duo Snr, Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette, Takahashi Shimidzu, Roy Asquez, Dylan Duo Jnr, Shane Martinez, Justin Ghio, Nick Garcia , Brad bayliss, Oscar Lopez, Joseph Borge and Liam Santos have secured the league title for the third consecutive year.

They have won all 17 games played up to now and have won the leaque title with four more leaque games still to be played.

Their remarkable accomplishment serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication and passion for the sport of darts.