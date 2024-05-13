Joint Statement By Calpe City FC, Europa Point FC And The Gibraltar Football Association

Below follows a joint statement by Calpe City FC, Europa Point FC, and the Gibraltar Football Association:

In the spirit of reconciliation and progress, the Gibraltar Football Association (Gibraltar FA), Calpe City FC, and Europa Point FC would like to address and clarify the recent public discussion regarding Calpe City FC’s youth teams.

As a result of constructive dialogue led by the Gibraltar FA, both clubs have reached a mutual resolution to uphold and continue their agreement for next season, with a reinforced focus on the welfare and progression of our youth teams.

The Gibraltar FA commends both clubs for their dedication and willingness to resolve their differences amicably, and reaffirms its commitment to uphold the values of participation, inclusion, and growth that are the cornerstones of its strategy.

In closing, this moment marks not just a resolution but a renewed commitment to work together for the development of young footballers. We stand united in our mission to cultivate a thriving sporting environment for all.





