Minister For Sport Congratulates Local Golfer Sebastian Desoisa

Written on 03 June 2024 .

Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon has congratulated local golfer Sebastian Desoisa following his England call up for the Junior Gold World Cup.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Sebastian will be travelling to Nagoya, Japan to compete in the 4-day tournament which starts on the 18th June.

Minister Bruzon said: “The fact that Sebastian is only one of three 17-year-olds selected is a testament to his progress and development. It really comes as no surprise that he continues to rub shoulders with the world’s best. These are very exciting times! On behalf of the whole of Gibraltar I wish him well!”





