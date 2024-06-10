GFSC Win Netball Network Cup

Written on 10 June 2024 .

Gibraltar Financial Services Commission recently won the Netball Network Cup.

A statement follows below:

Seven teams participated in the Netball Network Cup on Thursday 6th June, an exciting event organised in the run up to the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Gibraltar which is taking place on the Rock next year.

The event on Thursday evening saw individuals from local organisations swap their workplaces for the netball court, whilst participating in a friendly competition to bring awareness to the event happening next 19th to 28th September 2025, and for potential sponsors to register their interest.

The Netball World Youth Cup is seen as the pinnacle of netball competition for emerging players under the age of 21. The tournament is held every four years, though the 2021 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19. The tournament in 2025 will be held in two venues, the Europa Point Sports Complex and Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The local tournament consisted of teams from Bayside, Notre Dame and Bishop Fitzgerald Schools, as well as local companies including Abacus, Trusted Novus Bank, Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority. These teams were split into two groups, A and B.

To decide who was to take 3rd or 4th place, Bishop Fitzgerald School took on the GSLA where Bishop ultimately claimed second runner-up.

In a fight for first place, it was the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission versus Bayside School. At full time, both teams drew 11-11, which meant the overall winner would be decided by the first to win by two goals. This ended up being the GFSC, who won 17-15.

AWARDS

Shortly after the matches concluded, a presentation of awards was held. The most athletic in each team went to Nicky Lopez from the GFSC, Liam Mesilio from Bayside School, Maxine Montegriffo from Bishop Fitzgerald School, Daniel Duarte from the GSLA, Demi Gareze from Notre Dame School, Sean Federico from Abacus and Anna from Trusted Novus Bank.

Thomas Yome representing Bayside School claimed the award for Best Player of the Tournament, whilst Johann Valverde of Bishop Fitzgerald School received runner-up.

Lastly, the ‘Young at Heart’ award went to Brian Buckley from the GSLA.

For more information in relation to Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Gibraltar and how you can sponsor or volunteer at the event, visit the official website: https://nwyc2025.gi/





