Women’s National Cricket Squad Travel To Prague

Written on 13 June 2024 .

The Gibraltar Women’s National Cricket Squad will be travelling to Prague to participate in an international series held under the auspices of the European Cricket Network.

Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has wished them a safe journey, adding that: "Following their recent T20 success against Estonia in the matches hosted locally, this is another fantastic opportunity for the development of women's cricket on the Rock. Their matches against Croatia and the Czech Republic this weekend in Prague should serve as good competition for the local squad to measure their progress. All the best to the squad!"






