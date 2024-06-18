Gibraltar Ultra Runners Raise Funds For Diabetes Gibraltar

Written on 18 June 2024 .

Two Carpe Diem Running Club recently raising around £1,500 for charity by completing the Dolomiti Extreme Ultramarathon in Italy last weekend.

A statement from Carpe Diem Running Club follows below:

Nicky Balbuena and Joanna Niezborala both completed the 55km trail run in around 11 hours.

The money will be donated to Diabetes Gibraltar – as both Nicky’s daughter and Joanna’s father have the condition.

Nicky, 40, who is a Borders and Coastguard Officer, who finished in 11 hours and six minutes, said: “It was extremely hard and I was cramping in both legs after the first big ascent. It was hands down the hardest race I’ve competed in to date, the longest one too! I was mega chuffed to cross the finish line, as a week beforehand things looked grim having sprained my ankle.

“The fact that we were raising funds for Diabetes Gibraltar meant that quitting was never an option. Although the challenge is over, we agreed a target of £3,000 in order to raise funds for children with Type1 Diabetes in Gibraltar. We are currently significantly short of that target. Our Go Fund me page will remain open until next Tuesday (18 June), so please help us reach it. Every little helps. Lastly, we would like to thank all our family and friends that have supported us along the way.”

As for what’s next, Nicky, who’s 13-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes two and a half years ago, added: “I’ve got nothing booked at the moment. I want my ankle to fully recover before committing to anything. But I’ve got a sub three-hour marathon to chase.”

This race takes place in the Italian Dolomites in the Belluno Province – a UNESCO world heritage site. Of the 500 runners who took part in the ultra-race alongside Nicky and Joanna, 428 completed it.

Joanna Niezborala, who is originally from Poland and works for the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, finished the race in 10 hours and 49 minutes.

She explained that it was her idea to run the ultra-trail because of her father’s condition and to test her endurance.

“Italy is my favourite place, so it was a perfect combination,” she said.

“I loved every minute of the run. As for training, I was running and cycling. I had my own training plan that was a bit shaken up by a foot injury, but I managed to complete it, just at slower pace.

“The best part of the race was the atmosphere and the surroundings. Everyone was so quiet and focused and battling their own weaknesses and pain. Crossing the finishing line was a very emotional moment. But I was extremely happy with the race and the experience up in the mountains.”

To donate to the pair’s cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joanna-nicky