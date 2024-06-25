1500 Players And Fans On The Rock As Gibraltar 7s Returns

Gibraltar is set to host over 500 international athletes and 1000 fans between 27th-30th June as the Gibraltar 7s rugby tournament returns to the Rock.

A statement from the Gibraltar Rugby follows below:

Organised by Gibraltar Rugby with the support of Visit Gibraltar, this year's tournament will feature six rugby competitions. It will also feature local musicians, creating a festival atmosphere over the four-day competition.

Rugby sevens is an abbreviated, faster form of rugby featuring two teams of seven players. Played on a full-size rugby pitch, the opposing teams compete to score points via tries, conversions, penalties and drop goals.

Chad Thomson, from Gibraltar Rugby and Gibraltar 7s, said, "The Gibraltar 7s gets bigger and better every year. We are thrilled to welcome back the teams and fans and especially excited about adding additional sports like Touch Rugby and Wheelchair Tag. This event showcases the hard work and passion of everyone involved in Gibraltar Rugby, and we invite everyone in Gibraltar to come and enjoy it."

Gibraltar's Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, added, "The Gibraltar 7s tournament is a dynamic sporting event that brings sport and culture together. This four-day tournament attracts international media attention and welcomes hundreds of international players and sports fans. We are proud to support an event that draws visitors from far and wide, highlighting the best of what Gibraltar has to offer."

Leslie Bruzon, the Minister for Sport, added, "The Gibraltar 7s is an important event in Gibraltar’s sporting calendar. The fact we can host an event of this profile and scale is a testament to Gibraltar’s top-class sporting facilities.”

The Europa Stadium features an all-weather pitch, a dedicated Fan Zone, Corporate Hospitality Boxes and excellent hospitality facilities, ensuring a great experience for everyone. In addition to the matches, there will be plenty of entertainment, including live music, parties, and a beer festival, creating a fun and festive atmosphere throughout the four days.

For the full schedule, visit www.gibraltar7s.gi





