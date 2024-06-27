Special Olympics Gibraltar 39th Anniversary National Games 2024 Opening Ceremony And Athletics

Written on 27 June 2024 .

The 39th Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) National Games kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Lathbury Sports Complex. Sports Minister Leslie Bruzon opened the games in front of supporters, family members, VIPs and the athletes themselves.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

The ceremony had started with the parading in of visiting athletes from the Isle of Man, SOG athletes and finally by the volunteers who had offered their services on the night. This was followed by the reading of the Special Olympics oath by athlete Hannah Colton and the raising of the Special Olympics flag.

The Special Olympics Torch had been lit outside Westside and Bayside schools earlier in the day. It was then taken by runners from LETR around the Rock all day collecting money for SOG before finally parading in with the flame which was then carried by SOG athletes around the stadium to where the cauldron was lit.

St Martin’s School Choir then gave a live performance which was very well received by all those present. There then followed the athletics competition with 15 events culminating in the traditional 4 x 100m relay which was won this year by Team Gibraltar and was sweet revenge following victory last year for the Isle of Man. It was a very hard-fought victory with the lead changing, and just over 2 seconds separating the teams at the end.

The Games continue on Thursday with the football competition in the morning and the bocce competition in the afternoon, both at the SOG Sports Complex. All sporting events and ceremonies will be open to the public and family members, and are free of charge, with all warmly encouraged to attend to support the athletes.





