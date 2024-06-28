Special Olympics Gibraltar 39th National Games Day 2 - Football And Bocce

Day 2 of the Special Olympics Gibraltar 39th National Games continued with the football tournament on the 5-a-side pitch in the Special Olympics Complex.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

Alongside the Gibraltar and Isle of Man teams was a team from Algeciras also invited to take part. In the first match between Gibraltar and Algeciras, Team Gibraltar were dominant from the start and came away with a 7 – 1 victory. This was followed by a much closer match between Algeciras and the Isle of Man. Both teams played well and could not be separated at the end with the result a 3 – 3 draw. Which left the third game between the Isle of Man and Gibraltar to decide the gold medal position. Gibraltar were once again dominant from the start with fine goals from Jansen Gilbert and Sam Hook helping them to a 5 – 1 lead at half time. Despite strong defence from the Isle of Man Gibraltar hammered home their advantage in the second half scoring 2 more goals to leave the final score 7 – 1 to Gibraltar. Algeciras and the isle of Man then had a play-off to decide the remaining positions, in which Algeciras triumphed 1 – 0. Which meant Gibraltar leaving with the gold medal, Algeciras the silver whilst the Isle of Man took home the bronze.

In the afternoon the Games continued with the bocce competition and for the first time this was held on the brand new indoor bocce courts at the SOG Sports Complex, and broadcast live on the SOG Facebook site. Great credit must be given to the complex staff for assembling the courts in a short time period and so professionally. Bocce is a game which has been very popular with athletes in both Gibraltar and the Isle of Man. The afternoon started with a double-elimination doubles competition involving 4 Gibraltar teams and 2 Manx teams, and finished with a team event between both countries. In the doubles the pairing of Marvin Zammit and Dorian Zammit proved unbeatable winning a close final by 5 points to 4 and claiming the gold medal. The ladies from the Isle of Man, of Rebecca Mallor and Nicola Wooldridge, put in a great effort to claim silver medal position whilst the Gibraltar team of Mabel Perez, Alfred Celecia and Manolo Spiteri produced some great results in their games to bring home the bronze medal. In the team event a very competitive game ended with Team Isle of Man clinching victory, and gold medal position, by 7 points to 2.

Each year the teams play for the Paola Poggio Shield in memory of Paola Poggio who was a popular coach amongst the athletes and who led the bocce training for many years, but who sadly passed away. Following their win, this year for the first time the Shield was taken home by Team isle of Man.

