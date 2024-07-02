Gibraltar 7s Results And Highlights 2024

The Gibraltar7s rugby tournament held at the Europa Sports Park over the weekend was a great success, attracting over 500 participants and over 1000 fans.

A statement from the Gibraltar7s Rugby Tournament follows below:

This year's event saw a significant increase in international participation, including some from South Africa, competing in four competitions: the Masbro Men's Open, Peninsula Men's Elite, Quorum Women's Open, and the CG ICE Veterans.

South African club Wild Dogs sent three teams and won the Peninsula Men's Elite. They also won the Masbro Men's Open competition after beating local team the Buccaneers in the final. Costa Blanca came out on top in the Quorum Women's Open, while Maesteg won the Veterans category. Participation from local teams was strong with teams competing in each of the four divisions. Gib Dock Academy came fourth in the Masbro Men’s Open.

The tournament featured some well-known names from the international rugby scene too. South African referee Jonathan Kaplan and current world rugby referee Karl Dickson officiated many matches over the four days. Samoan rugby legend Freddie Tuilagi also attended the event, adding to the excitement at Europa Sports Park. The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon and the Minister for Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, attended the tournament, showing the government's support for international sporting events in Gibraltar.

Chad Thomson, from Gibraltar Rugby and Gibraltar 7s, said, "We are thrilled with the community's response to this year’s event. The Gibraltar 7s showcases the hard work and passion of everyone involved in Gibraltar Rugby. I'd like to thank everyone who’s participated, attended and worked behind the scenes to make it a great weekend of sport that further promotes Gibraltar as a destination for international events."



