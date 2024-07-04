3rd Gold Medal For Gibraltar At Dance World Cup Finals

Stylos Dance Studios was crowned World Champions and Gold Medalists for the 3rd time this week at Dance World Cup Finals in Prague with over 9,500 dancers from 54 countries in attendance.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

Lani Marshal with her Children Solo Commercial.

Anna Pecino, Janelle Hendrick & Marianne Hook with their trio Mexican in Children Duet/Trio Jazz.

Most recently, Anna Jimenez, Aine O’Reilly, Alejandra Perez, Diamond Dalli, Isabella Weir, Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa, Jyra Hendrick, Mia Hook, Oceana Payne, Sophie Crosskey & Yuval Lahav in Junior Large Group Lyrical with ‘Let It Be’.

They will continue competing the next few days and on Saturday ‘Let It Be’ will re-compete for the major prizes at the Classical Gala.