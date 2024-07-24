GFA Welcomes UEFA Opening Formal Disciplinary Proceedings Against Rodri And Álvaro Morata

Written on 24 July 2024 .

The Gibraltar FA said it welcomed yesterday’s announcement that UEFA had decided to open formal disciplinary proceedings against Rodri and Álvaro Morata further to the complaint filed by the Gibraltar FA with UEFA.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

This is an important first step in order to establish the unlawfulness of the chant on the basis of the grounds put forward by the Gibraltar FA in its complaint.

The Gibraltar FA now awaits the decision of the UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body when the matter is heard.





