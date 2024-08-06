Europa Point Youth Runners Up At Tangier Tournament

Written on 06 August 2024 .

Europa Point FC youth players recently attended an international tournament in Tangier.

A statement from Europa Point FC follows below:

The event was held on the 3rd August 2024 in Tangier, Morocco. The teams recently participated at the Tangier Cup, the 2nd edition of the International Friendly League. The event was organised by the Gibraltar Moroccan Business Association (GMBA) and the Nojoum Assadaka Football Association (NAFA).

The GMBA worked closely with Seamus Byrne to ensure local participation. Gibraltar was represented by three Europa Point FC youth teams namely in the Under 14 and Under 13 division. The competition included teams from Spain and Morocco.

In the Under 13 category, Europa Point featured two teams. The 2013 team unfortunately lost its group games and did not qualify for the next round. But it was the 2011 / 2012 team that made it through to the finals, having beaten Nojoum Assadaka and Maghreb United in the first rounds. The final match, versus Ibn Battuta, went all the way to penalties, with our local team losing 5-4 in the shootout.

In the Under 14 category, Europa Point was represented by its 2010 / 2011 team. The team managed to win its group games and make the final versus Sabadell from Spain. In a highly competitive match, our local team sadly lost the final 1-0.

In the awards ceremony, all finalists received their trophies and medals. Europa Points goalkeeper, Julian Guillem, also received the ‘Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament Award’ in the 2010 division.

On behalf of Europa Point FC, Seamus Byrne said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to take part in the event, thanks to our collaboration with the GMBA and the invitation of NAFA. The results achieved reflect the hard work and dedication by the coaches and the players.

It has been one of our favourite tournaments given the hospitality and care received and the brilliant experience in both culture and sport. The high-level competition was also extraordinary.

We are very grateful to the many families and friends from both communities, who supported us at the event. Our club will continue to pursue its philosophy of competitive football, by providing more opportunities to play abroad.’

Results as follows:

Europa Point 2013

V Pena Sevilla 0-3

V Ibn Battuta 0-2

Europa Point 2011 / 2012

V Nojoum Assadaka 0-7

V Maghreb United 1-0

Final v Ibn Battuta 0-0 (4-5 on penalties)

Europa Point 2010

V Nojoum Assadaka 1-0

V Al Your 1-0

Final v Sabadell 0-1





