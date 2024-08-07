GFA Welcomes UEFA’s Decision To Ban Rodrigo Hernández Cascante And Álvaro Morata

The Gibraltar Football Association has welcomed UEFA’s decision to impose a 1 match ban to Spanish national team players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri) and Álvaro Morata further to the complaint filed by the GFA.

The ban relates to their offensive and provocative chants against Gibraltar during the celebrations following Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

The Gibraltar FA is delighted to see that the outcome of its complaint is the recognition and confirmation that the players' chants of “Gibraltar es español” violated UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, specifically Article 11. This article mandates respect for the principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity, and sportsmanship, and prohibits actions that insult and violate basic rules of decent conduct, or use sporting events for non-sporting manifestations.

The decision by UEFA reinforces the principle that the chants “Gibraltar es espanol”, have brought the sport of football, and in particular UEFA, into disrepute, and confirms that there is no place for politically charged or discriminatory behaviour in football. The core issue at hand was the inappropriate and inflammatory nature of the chants, which not only disrespected the people of Gibraltar but also brought politics into a sporting arena, undermining the values of unity and respect that the sport embodies.

The Gibraltar FA is pleased that UEFA has acknowledged the severity of this incident and has acted accordingly. This decision sends a clear message that football must remain a platform for promoting peace, understanding, and fair play, free from divisive and offensive actions such as the chants.

