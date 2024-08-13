HMGoG Congratulates Gibraltar Clay Target Shooting Association

Written on 13 August 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar has congratulated the Gibraltar Clay Target Shooting Association (GCTSA) on by becoming full members of the International Clay Target Shooting Federation (ICTSF).

A statement from the Government follows below:

After long arduous lobbying by the GCTSA Executive Committee, the GCTSA's application was unanimously accepted at the ICTSF 2024 Annual General Meeting held during the Down-The-Line World Championships in Bywell, England.

President of the GCTSA, Mr Harry Murphy, said: “The ICTSF is the World Governing body for Clay Target Down-The-Line and English Sporting disciplines, with European and World Championships being held annually on a global basis.

“This fantastic achievement will allow Gibraltar Clay Target Shooters to finally represent Gibraltar at European and World level doing what they love most. Furthermore, it will also allow us to continue to develop our shooters by fostering the links made and new contacts, along with every opportunity to compete equally with top class shooters from around the world.

“This will also enable us to host events locally, utilising the fantastic facilities we now have thanks to the support of the Gibraltar Government, and leverage these to provide wider benefit to Gibraltar as a whole via sports-led tourism.”

The Minister for Sports, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, said: “I am delighted to congratulate the GCTSA on achieving full membership of the ICTSF. This milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the GCTSA Executive Committee and its members. Gibraltar’s inclusion in the ICTSF not only enhances the opportunities for our talented shooters to compete on the world stage but also positions Gibraltar as a potential host for international events. This achievement will undoubtedly further promote Gibraltar as a hub for excellence in sports.”

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: “This achievement is a major sporting milestone for the GCTSA and Gibraltar as a whole. Congratulations to Harry and all those who have worked hard to advocate for Gibraltar’s inclusion as a full member of the ICTSF and for the wider development of the sport. It is a testament to this Government’s investment in the development of our local sporting communities that we are increasingly recognised on the international stage, and rightly so.”





