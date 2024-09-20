Tyrone Buttigieg Poised To Achieve Historic Milestone With WBC Title Fight

Written on 20 September 2024 .

Gibraltarian boxer Tyrone Buttigieg will be breaking new ground for a local athlete by fighting for the WBC Continental Latin title in November.

A statement follows below:

Tyrone will be the first Gibraltarian-born boxer to have fought for a title.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is the most prestigious international governing body, one of only four organisations which sanction professional fights.

Tyrone said: “I'll be boxing against Ernesto Martinez who recently contested the Venezuelan title. He has much more experience than I do, especially at longer distance fights.

He is a tough opponent who comes to win and has a good record and ranking.”

The fight will be held at the Casino Admiral in San Roque on the 9th November.

Anyone wanting tickets can contact Tyrone directly via social media — he notes that 70% of the tickets have been sold out already.