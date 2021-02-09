Gibtelecom Launches Three New ‘No Contract’ Mobile Plans

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2021 .

No Contract comes with inclusive data, calls and texts like Pay Monthly

Customers have full flexibility and control over usage and spend

With No Contract, you can pause, start, change or cancel your plan at any time

Ideal for Pay As You Go customers who don’t want to commit and parents who want to keep their children connected

Gibtelecom has today announced the launch of three new No Contract mobile plans. These plans come with inclusive data, calls and texts just like Pay Monthly, but give you all the flexibility and control of Pay As You Go.

Adrian Ochello, Director of Consumer and Marketing explains that “No Contract is ideal for Pay As You Go customers who don’t want to commit to a contract, but would really benefit from a fixed monthly allowance. It is also ideal for parents who want to keep their children connected. With No Contract, you simply set up a monthly payment with a debit or credit card, you know exactly how much you’ll spend each month, and you don’t need to worry about having to top up or buy data. You’re also in complete control since you can pause, start, change or cancel your plan at any time”

The new 30 day plans range from 4GB of data with 50mins/texts to 10GB of data with 100mins/texts, and start from only £15. Usage is capped once allowance limits are reached, protecting customers from potential bill shock. They are then able to restart their plan or boost the allowance till the end of the plan if they prefer. It is very simple to check usage, and to manage credit and data boosts through MyGibtelecom online and mobile app.

4GB 6GB 10GB 50 mins 75 mins 100 mins 50 texts 75 texts 100 texts £15 per month £20 per month £25 per month

More info at www.gibtele.com/nocontract. If you are on Gibtelecom Pay As You Go and would benefit from a fixed monthly allowance, please call 20052200 to switch to a No Contract plan. You can keep your current number.