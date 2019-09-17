Relay For Life To Take Place This Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2019 .

The 24 hour Relay For Life will be taking place this coming weekend at the Victoria Stadium starting at 11am on Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

A statement from Relay For Life Gibraltar follows below:

Relay For Life is an overnight community event that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost and rallies everyone to fight back so we can get to a point when all cancers can be cured. Anybody can join in, regardless of age or fitness level. Relays are fun for all the family and everyone is welcome.

Teams come together for one weekend, set up camp and take it in turns to walk around the track for the duration of the event. At least one member of every team has to be on the track at all times.

Survivor’s Lap of Honour

Every Relay For Life begins with the inspiring Survivors’ Lap of Honour. Survivors are our Guests of Honour and are invited to take part in the opening Lap of Honour at 11 am on Saturday. They are living proof that our efforts are worthwhile and making a difference.

Following the Lap of Honour survivors are invited to a small reception to honour and celebrate this massive achievement. All Survivors are welcome; whether you are a recent or long term survivor or even if you’re currently on your survivorship journey and undergoing treatment but even if they feel they cannot undertake the whole lap they will still be most welcome.

Candle of Hope Ceremony

At 21 30 hours on Saturday evening, the Candle of Hope Ceremony takes place. Everyone gathers together and dedicated candles are lit inside decorated candle bags on the stands and around the track, a very emotive atmosphere and will be one of the highlights of the event.

Candle bags will still be available throughout Saturday if you still wish to dedicate one.

Ultimately the important thing is to participate, celebrate with our Survivors and contribute to the success of the event in raising funds for Cancer Research UK.