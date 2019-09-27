Presentation Of Cheques – National Day 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2019 .

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, yesterday presented cheques on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group to the value of £7,300.

These funds are collected during the Gibraltar Fair and National Day events and then shared amongst those charities that took part in our annual festivities.

Minister Linares said: "Her Majesty’s Government is indebted to those charities, as indeed we are to those non-charitable organisations and volunteer groups, because it is thanks to their efforts and their support that Gibraltar is able to enjoy a varied programme of entertainment during our annual festivities. The SDGG and the staff at the Gibraltar Cultural Services worked very hard to co-ordinate the many events that took place, but the charities, organisations and individuals who contributed to the outstanding success of this year’s Gibraltar Fair, National Celebrations, National Day and its ancillary events need to be thanked and acknowledged."

Cheques were presented to: -