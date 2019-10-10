Gibraltar-Tangier Charity Yacht Rally Raises Over £12,000 To Gibraltar Red Cross

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2019 .

Mrs Lorraine Davis, President of Gibraltar Red Cross, accepted a cheque for £12,068 from John and Lynda Alcantara of Boatshed Gibraltar.

The money was raised during a joint Gibraltar-Tangier Charity Yacht Rally held at the end of August in which over 50 yachts took part.

A spokesperson said: "A heartfelt special thanks to Alcaidesa Marina and Tanger Bay Marina. The event was a spectacular success and was hugely enjoyed by all participants, whilst at the same time raising lots of money for Charity."