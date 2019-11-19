Ian Howes Donates £4000 To Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

Ian Howes who recently completed the Half Marathon Des Sables (HMDS) event in Fuerteventura presented cheques, each for the sum of £2000 to Autism Support Gibraltar and Actionaid.

The HMDS is a self sufficient race of three stages over four days, covering a distance of 109Km within a set time while also enduring rough, volcanic and dessert terrain.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the ASG, Anne Macquisten said: “Ian has been a great advocate for Autism Support Gibraltar and his commitment to raise funds for local charities has been tireless. His efforts and very generous contribution to ASG will help us enormously in our work to continue supporting those affected by autism and to raise awareness."

Meanwhile Conchita Triay of Actionaid received the donation which will support some of the charity’s work.

Ian Howes said: “I wish to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the individuals and corporate entities who in any manner have supported this event and to Gibraltar Orthopaedic & Medical Clinic for sponsoring my entry fee.”





